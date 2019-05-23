Cristiano Ronaldo meets Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix

0:37 Two of the biggest sporting icons in the world met in Monaco, as Cristiano Ronaldo and his family were given access all areas in the Mercedes garage and met Lewis Hamilton Two of the biggest sporting icons in the world met in Monaco, as Cristiano Ronaldo and his family were given access all areas in the Mercedes garage and met Lewis Hamilton

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo paid a visit to Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

Ronaldo, fresh from celebrating his first Serie A title with Juventus last weekend, was in Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

Ronaldo took his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, for an exclusive meet and greet with the Mercedes man.

The pair were given a full tour of the Mercedes garage with Cristiano Jr even getting a chance to sit in Hamilton's racecar.

Hamilton was seen in good spirits after being excused from media duties on Wednesday following the passing of Mercedes' non-executive chairman and close friend, Niki Lauda.

Ronaldo getting VIP access to Hamilton's Mercedes garage in Monaco.

