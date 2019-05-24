Paulo Dybala says he wants to stay at Juventus amid transfer links

Paulo Dybala has played down transfer speculation and stated his desire to stay at Juventus next season.

Gustavo Dybala, the forward's brother, claimed last week Paulo wanted a move away from the Serie A champions in the summer amid links with Inter Milan and Manchester United.

But Dybala says he already made Juventus aware of his decision to stay at the club, regardless of who the new manager will be - as Max Allegri gets set to depart the club after five years in charge.

"My brother spoke for himself, I talked to the club and Fabio Paratici [Juve sporting director] and they know what I think," Dybala said.

"I want to stay at Juventus again next year, I want to continue playing here. I'm happy, I wear the Juve jersey with pride.

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for an eighth consecutive time this season

"It is obvious that Juventus must make their choices, make the team based around the coach that will arrive. But I want to stay here."

Dybala scored ten goals this season helping the Turin club to an eighth-consecutive Serie A title but his game time was limited after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to the club.

The Argentine admitted he does not know who the next Juve manager will be - with former United boss Jose Mourinho ruled out of the job - but he hopes the new boss will have a winning mentality in his DNA.

"The club doesn't know yet who the next manager will be, but we're hoping it'll be a strong one, capable of leading us to win everything," he said.

Outgoing boss Max Allegri has won five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups during his tenure at Juve

"I said goodbye to Allegri and thanked him, because he's the only coach I've had during my time here. We're all very grateful for what he has done for the club and we wish him the very best.

"The fans would like to see us play attractive football, but the most important thing is to win games, the club thinks so and my teammates think so."

The 25-year-old renewed his contract with Juventus in April 2017, signing a five-year deal tying him to the Allianz Stadium until June 2022, after originally joining the club from Palermo in 2015 for £35m including add-ons.

Dybala will take part in this summer's Copa America with Argentina, hoping to clinch their first continental title since 1993.