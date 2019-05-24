European paper round-up: Tottenham suffer blow in Marco Asensio pursuit

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio is a Tottenham target this summer

With the latest news on Tottenham's interest in Marco Asensio and more, here is Friday's back pages from around Europe.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent…

Spain

Tottenham have been told that Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio is not for sale. The Spain international's future has been the subject of much speculation recently but Zinedine Zidane sees the 23-year-old as an integral part of his long-term vision at the Bernabeu. (AS)

Manchester United have re-entered the race to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. Barcelona were thought to be the clear frontrunners for the 19-year-old Dutchman but United have been given renewed hope. The Red Devils are willing to pay Ajax's captain £12m-a-year. (Sport)

Spurs striker Fernando Llorente is a surprise target for Barcelona. The 34-year-old has scored important goals this season despite limited game-time and is an option for Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.

Barca are also interested in Girona's Cristhian Stuani, Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luka Modric is set to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid. The new deal will see the Ballon d'Or winner stay until 2021, following on from Toni Kroos' extension. (Marca)

France

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has failed to rule out the summer exits of star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"If you ask me as a coach, yes I want them to be here next season. But if that doesn't happen, we will find solutions," the German coach said. Both Neymar and Mbappe are thought to be long-term targets for Real Madrid. (Le Parisien)

Rafa Benitez has not been in contact recently with Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side are looking for a new coach following the departure of Rudi Garcia and, although they have admired Benitez for a long time, there is no suggestion that the Spaniard is set to leave Newcastle. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the club are working towards signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. "We are dealing with this player," Hoeness said.

Bayern see the 23-year-old - who could become their record signing - as the perfect man to bolster their options on the wing following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

Schalke have held talks with Dodi Lukebakio over a move for the striker, who is currently on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf from Watford.

The 21-year-old, who is set to earn a significant pay rise with a move, shot to prominence after scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in November. He finished the season with 14 goals in all competitions. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic. The 33-year-old joined the Serie A champions in 2015 and penned a one-year contract extension in April, keeping him in Turin until 2021. (Sport Bild)

Italy

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to replace Maxi Allegri at Juventus. Conflicting reports have suggested both Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino are heading the queue but sporting director Fabio Paratici has met with Sarri in London ahead of the 60-year-old's return to Italy. (Corriere dello Sport)

Targeted by Barcelona, Llorente is also wanted by Roma, who are shopping for a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko. Roma see the 34-year-old as an option should they fail in their attempt to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti. (Corriere dello Sport)

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim may join AC Milan this summer. The Italian club are believed to be close to tying up a deal for Lille sporting director Luis Campos and Jardim may follow him from France to the San Siro. The 44-year-old coach returned to guide Monaco to safety this season having led the club to Ligue 1 success in 2017. (Corriere della Sera)