Man Utd, Spurs, PSG and Real Madrid chase Giovani Lo Celso - European Paper Talk

Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly being targeted by four clubs

As the domestic season draws to a close, many clubs across Europe have turned their attention to the summer transfer window as they plan ahead for the 2019/20 campaign.

With that in mind, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Manchester United, Tottenham, PSG and Real Madrid are all interested in signing Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. The 23-year-old Argentine was on loan at the club from PSG until his loan was made permanent in a €22m deal last month. His form towards the end of the campaign, though, has attracted plenty of admirers. PSG are already keen to bring back their former player, while Tottenham have reportedly made a bid of €60m. Real Madrid and United are also lurking, but Betis are reluctant to sell. (Marca)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has convinced captain Sergio Ramos to remain at the club. The 33-year-old had been linked with a summer move to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but will stay in the Spanish capital after a meeting with his manager. (Marca)

Barcelona will move on nine first-team players this summer as they look to improve on a disappointing end to the season. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Malcom are all expected to depart, while Jasper Cillessen, Thomas Vermaelen and Rafinha Alcantara will also leave the club. There will also be no future with the club for on-loan duo Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng. (Diario Sport)

Radamel Falcao could be on his way back to Spain

Real Madrid are set to decide on the future of Martin Odegaard, who has returned to the Bernabeu after spending the season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse. The Norwegian midfielder, who joined the club as a highly-rated 15-year-old in 2014, has struggled to break into the first team. He could depart this summer, with Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen both interested in completing a permanent deal. (El Espanol)

Radamel Falcao could return to Atletico Madrid this summer, six years after he left the club. The Colombia striker, who scored 16 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco this season, was prolific in La Liga, and could help fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann's eventual departure. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Napoli have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas, who has a release clause of €36m. The Greece international, who has been at Roma since 2014, is expected to leave the club this summer. Serie A champions Juventus are also interested. (Il Tempo)

Kostas Manolas continues to be linked with a move away from Roma

Juventus striker Moise Kean has reportedly agreed a new contract, which will quadruple his salary and keep him at the club until 2024. The 19-year-old has impressed when given opportunities this season, scoring seven goals in 16 appearances for Juve. Kean's agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have negotiated a new deal amid talk of interest from Arsenal, PSG and Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Premier League clubs Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are interested in signing Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has impressed in Ligue 1 this season. The 22-year-old was earlier this month linked with a move to Arsenal after a campaign in which he scored six league goals. (Nice-Matin)