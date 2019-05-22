Antonio Conte on verge of becoming Inter Milan manager

Antonio Conte was sacked by Chelsea after winning last season's FA Cup

Antonio Conte is on the verge of being appointed Inter Milan manager, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky Sports News reported two weeks ago that a deal between Inter and the former Chelsea manager was close to being agreed.

The Italian has been away from management since being sacked by Chelsea in July 2018.

Luciano Spalletti's Inter are fourth in Serie A with one game remaining, needing a win at home to Empoli on Sunday to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Luciano Spalletti is set to depart the San Siro at the end of the season

Conte spent 13 seasons at Serie A champions Juventus as a player, before becoming manager in 2011, winning three league titles in his three seasons in Turin. But the 49-year-old said he would not be averse to managing other top teams in Italy's top flight.

In March 2013, Conte said: "In football, we coaches are professionals, so never say never in any situation.

"I reiterate a clear concept: I am a Juventus fan and I am Juve's coach, but if I had to manage Inter or Milan, then I would become the first fan of Inter or Milan, or of Rome and Lazio. I will always be the first fan of the team I manage."