Tottenham end interest in Barcelona's Andre Gomes after Everton loan spell

Andre Gomes impressed last season while on loan at Everton

Tottenham have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, Sky Sports News understands.

The Portugal international impressed last season on loan at Everton, where he made 29 appearances.

Barcelona are keen to offload Gomes, but are demanding a fee between £25m and £35m for the 25-year-old.

Tottenham's London rivals West Ham had an £18m bid for Gomes rejected by Barca earlier this month.

Sky Sports News understands the Hammers remain interested and will do their utmost in their attempts to bring him to the London Stadium.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in July 2016 and has two years remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp.

He made 78 appearances during two seasons with the Catalan club, helping them win La Liga in 2018 and back-to-back Copa del Rey crowns.

