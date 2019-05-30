Jack Grealish to stay with Aston Villa and reject Tottenham advances

Jack Grealish will remain with Aston Villa next season

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will reject any further advances from Tottenham and stay at Villa Park this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Villa secured a return to the Premier League on Monday, defeating Derby County 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Tottenham made three bids for Grealish last summer - the highest totalling close to £25m - and were ready to reignite their interest had Villa failed to secure promotion.

But the 23-year-old, who has been with Villa since the age of six, will remain with the midlands club next season and captain them in their first season back in the top flight.

Grealish celebrates promotion back to the Premier League with Villa manager Dean Smith

Following the arrival of Nassef Sawiris as Villa owner, Grealish pledged his long-term future to Villa, signing a new five-year deal in September.

Grealish scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 matches during the 2018/19 campaign, which was interrupted for nearly three months with a shinbone injury.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands Villa are planning a renewed approach for Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and want to sign defender Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal from Bournemouth.

