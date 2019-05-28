Aston Villa News

More from Football

Aston Villa to decide on the future of several out-of-contract players

Last Updated: 28/05/19 6:29pm

Aston Villa will make a decision on the futures of their out-of-contract players within the next week, Sky Sports News has been told.

Head coach Dean Smith is set to meet with the club's sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch on Wednesday to discuss the futures of a number of his senior players.

Glenn Whelan, Tommy Elphick, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak and Alan Hutton are all coming to the end of their deals and the club now have a decision to make on new contracts after confirming promotion to the Premier League.

One player who will definitely be leaving is Micah Richards. The defender hasn't made a competitive appearance since October 2016, and the 30-year-old will be available on a free this summer.

