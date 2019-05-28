Tammy Abraham sets sights on Chelsea breakthrough

Abraham has enjoyed an impressive season at Villa Park

Tammy Abraham believes he is ready to lead the Chelsea attack next season following a successful loan spell at Aston Villa

The 21-year-old scored 26 goals in the Championship this season, helping Villa reach the play-off final, where they clinched promotion against Derby at Wembley.

Although Villa would like to keep hold of the England U21 striker, Abraham seems determined to make it at Chelsea, and with a transfer ban in place this summer they may require his services.

5:27 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby at Wembley Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby at Wembley

He has only made two competitive appearances for his parent club, who have sent him out on loan three times, but Abraham insists he is up to the job.

"The aim is to be at the highest level and playing the best football, and if Chelsea say they need me there I will put 100 per cent in," he said.

"Every player wants to start. Obviously if it is at Chelsea, a team like Chelsea is always difficult because they have got world-class players.

Abraham believes he is capable of making it at the highest level

"It is always going to be difficult to bring in youngsters and bring in people like myself - it is a big role.

"But for me, it is about believing in myself and just keep doing what I do."

Abraham looks certain to be playing Premier League football next season, either with his parent club or possibly with another loan stint at Villa.

He added: "First of all I just need to enjoy myself with the boys before I think about the future.

"I have got the Euro U21s coming up as well so I have to focus on that. You can never say never. You never know what could happen.

Abraham has yet to make a real impression at Stamford Bridge

"I have developed a lot as a player. Coming here it was always tough, there was always a lot of pressure.

"People were questioning if I could score the same amount of goals as I did last time [in the Championship with Bristol City]. I just believed in myself.

"I give credit to the boys, they created a lot of chances for me this year. I've scored a lot of goals and we've got promoted."