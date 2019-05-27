Eden Hazard says Europa League win with Chelsea would be 'perfect farewell'

Eden Hazard says he has told Chelsea the decision he has made regarding his future

Eden Hazard says victory in the Europa League final against Arsenal would be the "perfect farewell" to Chelsea if he is to leave the club this summer.

Hazard revealed at the end of the season that he had made a decision on his future and expected it to be resolved following the final in Baku.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea want £130m for Eden Hazard but Real Madrid - who are confident of signing him - value the Belgium international at no more than €100m (£88m) due to the fact that he is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard insists nothing has been finalised regarding his future, but he conceded lifting the trophy in Baku would provide a fitting send-off.

0:41 Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea are 'focused' and 'working very hard' ahead of the Europa League final in Baku on May 29 Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea are 'focused' and 'working very hard' ahead of the Europa League final in Baku on May 29

"It is a European competition, so for me, for the club, for the manager, for the fans, it is something important," he said.

"When you play a final, it does not matter whether it is the Champions League, Europa League or League Cup, you just want to win, you just want to bring the trophy home and celebrate that.

"When you play for Chelsea at the start of the season, people think about which trophy we can have at the end of May, so this one is the important one.

"We lost the League Cup final, so at the end of the season this is the trophy we can go for.

"I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy.

0:29 Chelsea forward Willian says he would be 'very sad' to see Eden Hazard leave the club in the summer Chelsea forward Willian says he would be 'very sad' to see Eden Hazard leave the club in the summer

"Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes."

Signed from Lille for £32m in 2012, Hazard has scored 108 goals in 351 appearances, winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the League Cup.

He was named PFA Player of the Year in what he maintains was his best season, the title-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2014/15.

Yet whatever the immediate future holds, Hazard revealed he could never envisage playing for another English club.

"No chance, no chance. I am a Blue! It means a lot," he said. "I cannot play for another club in the country."