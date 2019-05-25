Petr Cech will be Chelsea's 'enemy' in Europa League final, says Carlo Cudicini

Petr Cech will be Chelsea's "enemy" when he lines up against them for Arsenal in the Europa League final, says Carlo Cudicini.

Cech, 37, will retire at the end of the season, meaning the final against his former club Chelsea will be his last game.

While he has been back-up to Bernd Leno in the Premier League this season, Cech has featured regularly in the Europa League and is expected to start the final in Baku on May 29.



Cech's likely starting role also comes on the back of the news he is set to return to his former club as a sporting director in the summer.

Speaking at Chelsea Foundation's Disability Showcase, Cech's former team-mate Cudicini told Sky Sports News: "It's a big match for Petr, it's his last match at the end of an unbelievable career and his last chance to win a trophy."

"Also he will play against a club which has been an important part of his life and career.

"It's a huge, huge match for Petr but he is a professional and he is intelligent.

Petr Cech celebrates with the Europa League trophy after Chelsea defeat Benfica in the 2013 final

"For sure all of these things will play an emotional part for him but once you are on the pitch, you forget everything and you play to win the trophy - Petr will do that.

"For us (Chelsea) he is obviously an enemy for 90 or 120 minutes, for however long we are on the pitch."

