Aston Villa to move for Joe Lolley and Tyrone Mings

Joe Lolley shined for Nottingham Forest last season

Aston Villa are planning a renewed approach for Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and want to sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal from Bournemouth.

Right winger is a priority for Villa boss Dean Smith as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the club's return to the Premier League next season.

Lolley is a boyhood Villa fan and the newly-promoted club made a concerted effort to buy him in January, but were knocked back by Forest.

The 26-year-old Lolley scored 11 goals and contributed 11 assists for Forest last season.

It is thought he would cost upwards of £10m, and Forest will fight to keep him.

Aston Villa want to sign Tyrone Mings permanently

Meanwhile, Villa are determined to sign Bournemouth defender Mings, after he spent the second half of this season on loan at Villa Park.

Mings joined on deadline day in January and played a key role in Villa winning promotion.

Sky Sports News understands Eddie Howe is prepared to let him leave Bournemouth for the right price and Mings prefers a move to Villa.

However, they could face competition for his signature with the 26-year-old's form last season having got the attention of a number of other Premier League clubs.