Tottenham vs Liverpool: Who should Mauricio Pochettino pick for the Champions League final?

Mauricio Pochettino has big selection calls to make in Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino will have been glad of the three weeks between Tottenham's last league game and the Champions League final, but it leaves him with some big decisions to make for the big game.

Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Harry Kane have all used the break to recover from injuries, but Pochettino must decide whether to bring them straight back into the team as he plots to upset Liverpool and claim Spurs a first Champions League trophy.

Should Kieran Trippier keep his place ahead of fit-again Serge Aurier? If Kane is included what happens to semi-final hero Lucas Moura? Take a look at Pochettino's selection dilemmas and then have your say...

Return to a back four?

It would be a surprise if Spurs don't start the game in Madrid with a back four. Pochettino began the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool in March with three at the back and Trippier and Danny Rose pushed high as wingbacks, but that system allowed the Liverpool full-backs far too much space and a change to a back four after the break allowed Spurs to dominate much of the second half, albeit without reward.

Serge Aurier is back to full fitness for Spurs

Vertonghen missed the 2-2 draw with Everton on the final day with an ankle injury picked up in the semi-final second-leg against Ajax but will be fit to take his place in the centre of defence alongside Toby Alderweireld.

At full-back, Danny Rose looks a cert on the left, but after a memorable summer with England last year, Trippier has had an indifferent season at right-back and his place is under threat from fit-again Serge Aurier, who started the 1-0 quarter-final first-leg win over Manchester City.

Is Winks ready?

Winks and Moussa Sissoko have established themselves as Spurs' first-choice midfield pairing over the course of the season, albeit one that has seen Winks struggle with injuries.

Harry Winks missed the final weeks of the season after undergoing groin surgery

The England midfielder missed the final weeks of the Premier League season after undergoing groin surgery, but has indicated that he could be fit for the final and Pochettino will be very keen for Winks to play given his ball retention and ability to dictate the tempo.

If Winks isn't fit, Pochettino will pick between Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier to play alongside Sissoko and could drop Christian Eriksen deeper to help combat Liverpool's midfield three.

The Kane dilemma

Kane said in the immediate aftermath of the Amsterdam drama that he hoped to be fit for Madrid, but should he come straight back in?

Mauricio Pochettino must decide whether to start Harry Kane in Madrid

Pochettino may opt to use Kane as a threat from the bench and stick with the front four that got them to the final, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son swarming around Eriksen, but if Kane does come straight back into the starting line-up, it leaves a very difficult decision as to who misses out.

Lucas Moura has been the one to give way in the past, but given his heroics against Ajax it would be very harsh on the Brazilian if he did not start at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Pick your team

But how would you set Tottenham up in Madrid? Put yourself in Pochettino's shoes by picking your formation and starting line-up using our team selector.

