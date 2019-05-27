West Ham have £18m bid for Andre Gomes rejected by Barcelona

Andre Gomes is wanted by West Ham after impressing on loan at Everton

West Ham have had an £18m bid for midfielder Andre Gomes rejected by Barcelona, Sky Sports News understands.

The Portugal international impressed last season on loan at Everton, where he made 29 appearances.

Barcelona are keen to offload Gomes, but are demanding a fee between £25m and £35m for the 25-year-old.

Sky Sports News understands West Ham remain interested and will do their utmost in their attempts to bring Gomes to the London Stadium.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in July 2016 and has two years remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp.

Gomes scored one goal in 29 appearances during his spell with the Toffees

He made 78 appearances during two seasons with the Catalan club, helping them win the La Liga title in 2018 and back-to-back Copa del Rey crowns.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is keen to strengthen his squad after achieving a 10th-place finish in the 2018/19 campaign.

