Celtic agree £3m deal for Motherwell's David Turnbull

David Turnbull is the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year

Celtic have agreed a £3m fee with Motherwell for the transfer of midfielder David Turnbull, according to Sky sources.

Turnbull, who is the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year, will now discuss personal terms with the Scottish champions, with the fee understood to also include £250,000 in potential add-ons.

"Motherwell Football Club has reached an agreement with Celtic FC for the potential transfer of David Turnbull," a club statement read.

"The academy graduate has been given permission to speak to the club. Should the deal go through, the value of the transfer will vastly exceed our previous record fee received.

"We have rejected several seven-figure offers for David in recent weeks, with clubs the length and breadth of the UK speaking to us about him. It is clear from that the fee we stand to receive fully maximises his potential value.

0:21 David Turnbull says he is only focused on his football at Motherwell despite interest from other clubs David Turnbull says he is only focused on his football at Motherwell despite interest from other clubs

"We have continued to stand by what we believe is a fair value for David. In light of the negotiating stance we have adopted, the money we stand to receive will be transformational for us as we continue to operate as a fan-owned club.

"Motherwell FC will make no further comment at this time."

Sky sources understand Motherwell had already rejected £2m offers from Celtic and Barnsley for the 19-year-old, who is contracted to Motherwell until 2022.

Last month, Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows said any potential suitors will have to come up with a fee far in excess of the club record £1.75m they received from Celtic for Phil O'Donnell 25 years ago.

Sky Sports News also understands Celtic have approached Bolton about the prospect of signing 18-year-old Irish midfielder Luca Connell.