Motherwell reject bids for David Turnbull from Celtic and Barnsley

David Turnbull scored 15 goals in his breakthrough season at Fir Park

Motherwell have rejected offers from Celtic and Barnsley for midfielder David Turnbull, according to Sky sources.

A £2m bid was tabled for Turnbull but Motherwell have set an asking price of £3m for the 19-year-old, who is the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year.

Both clubs are believed to still be negotiating with Motherwell and it looks increasingly likely Turnbull will leave Fir Park this summer.

Last month, Well chief executive Alan Burrows said any potential suitors will have to come up with a fee far in excess of the club record £1.75m they received from Celtic for Phil O'Donnell 25 years ago.

"We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received," said Burrows.

Turnbull is contracted to Motherwell until 2022.

Earlier this year, Turnbull's fellow academy graduate Jake Hastie signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers. The two clubs are currently negotiating a settlement fee.