Motherwell want club-record fee for David Turnbull

David Turnbull has scored an impressive 17 goals for Motherwell this season

Celtic have been warned they will have to pay "significantly more" than the record fee they paid for Motherwell's Phil O'Donnell 25 years ago if they want to sign David Turnbull.

It was reported on Friday that the Scottish champions are plotting a £1.2m swoop for the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year.

But Well chief executive Alan Burrows insists any potential suitors for the 19-year-old will have to come up with a fee far in excess of the £1.75m they received in 1994 when O'Donnell made his Parkhead switch.

Posting on Twitter, Burrows said: "Getting some questions re David Turnbull, given today's newspaper report.

Getting some questions re David Turnbull, given today’s newspaper report. I try not to reply to speculation (for obvious reasons), but to reiterate what I’ve already gone on public record as saying. We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received. — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) May 31, 2019

"I try not to reply to speculation (for obvious reasons), but to reiterate what I've already gone on public record as saying. We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received."

Responding to several comments on his initial tweet, Burrows added: "He's our player and we'll only sell on our terms. I'm merely making it abundantly clear (to anyone that cares) that £1.2m is absolutely nowhere near our valuation.

"To be fair, those who have sniffed, directly or otherwise, already know that.

Despite winning the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award, Turnbull was not included in the latest Scotland squad

"We're a 'selling club'. We've sold a player in five of the last six windows. We reached two cup finals in 2017-18 and turned a record profit. We sell players, but only on our terms. However, that will absolutely not be for £1.2m, not even close to it, I can assure you of that."

Turnbull has emerged as one of Scottish football's hottest properties since bursting into Stephen Robinson's first team in the early part of last season.

He scored 15 goals in 30 league appearances for the Lanarkshire side in his breakthrough campaign and was rewarded with a new deal, tying him to Fir Park until the summer of 2021.

He was also shortlisted for the Professional Footballers' Association Scotland Young Player of the Year prize but was this week overlooked for a call-up to Steve Clarke's first Scotland squad ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Belgium.