Aberdeen sign Curtis Main from Motherwell

Curtis Main scored 14 goals in 58 matches for Motherwell

Aberdeen have completed the signing of forward Curtis Main from Motherwell.

Main moves to Pittodrie on a two-year deal after 18 months at Motherwell. He has scored 14 goals in 58 matches during his time in Scotland so far.

He will also be reunited with Dons coach Barry Robson, whom he worked with during his time at Middlesbrough.

"I'm excited by the challenge and by the different aspect of playing for Aberdeen," Main said. "Obviously, European football is a big draw and it's a big club, one that I am excited to join. So now I am here I am looking forward to getting started.

"I've enjoyed playing in the league and I'm pleased to move on to such a good club like Aberdeen. I just hope I can bring success to the club."

Main becomes the third signing of the summer, joining Ryan Hedges and Ashton Taylor at Pittodrie.