Celtic to face FK Sarajevo in Champions League first qualifying round
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 18/06/19 3:02pm
Celtic will face FK Sarajevo of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round of Champions League qualifying.
The first match will be played at Celtic Park on July 9 or 10, with the return leg away from home a week later on either July 16 or 17 .
The Scottish Premiership champions must make it through two rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage of the Champions League.
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney believes the Hoops have the confidence to overcome FK Sarajevo in their first Champions League qualifier.
He said: "We're going into the unknown against a team we've never played and against players we've never faced. It's a hard ask, but the expectation at Celtic is to win and go through and that's what we're planning to do.
"The confidence is always high at the start of the season. We've come back off the back of another treble. You can't do any better than that. We've just won a trophy in our last game so going into our first competitive game we're going to have confidence."
Elsewhere in the first qualifying round, Dundalk have been drawn against Riga FC of Latvia, with the first leg taking place in Ireland, while Linfield will play Norwegian side Rosenborg, with the first leg in Northern Ireland.
We'll have to wait a little while longer to find out our @ChampionsLeague opponent.— The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) June 18, 2019
The New Saints will face the winners of the preliminary round in the first qualifying round. #UCL pic.twitter.com/qv47J1AkgN
The New Saints will face the winners of the preliminary round - either Feronikeli of Kosovo, Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, Tre Penne of San Marino or FC Santa Coloma of Andorra. The first leg will be in Wales.
The draw for the second qualifying round will take place on June 19 and will feature the 16 victorious teams from the first round.
Champions League first qualifying round draw in full
Group A
Nomme Kalju FC vs KF Shkendija
FK Suduva vs FK Crvena Zvezda (Red Star)
Ararat-Armenia vs AIK
FC Astana vs CFR 1907 Cluj
Ludogorets 1945 vs Ferencvaros
Group B
FK Partizani vs Qarabag FK
SK Slovan Bratislava vs FK Sudjeska
Celtic FC vs FK Sarajevo
FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs Saburtalo
F91 Dudelange vs Valletta
Group C
Linfield FC vs Rosenborg BK
Valur Reykjavik vs NK Maribor
Dundalk vs Riga FC
The New Saints FC vs Winners of preliminary round
HJK Helsinki vs HB Torshavn
BATE Borisov vs Piast Gliwice