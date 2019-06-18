Celtic to face FK Sarajevo in Champions League first qualifying round

Celtic will face FK Sarajevo of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The first match will be played at Celtic Park on July 9 or 10, with the return leg away from home a week later on either July 16 or 17 .

The Scottish Premiership champions must make it through two rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage of the Champions League.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney believes the Hoops have the confidence to overcome FK Sarajevo in their first Champions League qualifier.

He said: "We're going into the unknown against a team we've never played and against players we've never faced. It's a hard ask, but the expectation at Celtic is to win and go through and that's what we're planning to do.

"The confidence is always high at the start of the season. We've come back off the back of another treble. You can't do any better than that. We've just won a trophy in our last game so going into our first competitive game we're going to have confidence."

Elsewhere in the first qualifying round, Dundalk have been drawn against Riga FC of Latvia, with the first leg taking place in Ireland, while Linfield will play Norwegian side Rosenborg, with the first leg in Northern Ireland.

We'll have to wait a little while longer to find out our @ChampionsLeague opponent.



The New Saints will face the winners of the preliminary round in the first qualifying round. #UCL pic.twitter.com/qv47J1AkgN — The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) June 18, 2019

The New Saints will face the winners of the preliminary round - either Feronikeli of Kosovo, Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, Tre Penne of San Marino or FC Santa Coloma of Andorra. The first leg will be in Wales.

The draw for the second qualifying round will take place on June 19 and will feature the 16 victorious teams from the first round.

Champions League first qualifying round draw in full

Group A

Nomme Kalju FC vs KF Shkendija

FK Suduva vs FK Crvena Zvezda (Red Star)

Ararat-Armenia vs AIK

FC Astana vs CFR 1907 Cluj

Ludogorets 1945 vs Ferencvaros

Group B

FK Partizani vs Qarabag FK

SK Slovan Bratislava vs FK Sudjeska

Celtic FC vs FK Sarajevo

FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs Saburtalo

F91 Dudelange vs Valletta

Group C

Linfield FC vs Rosenborg BK

Valur Reykjavik vs NK Maribor

Dundalk vs Riga FC

The New Saints FC vs Winners of preliminary round

HJK Helsinki vs HB Torshavn

BATE Borisov vs Piast Gliwice