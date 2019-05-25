Football News

Rangers target George Edmundson hands in Oldham transfer request

Last Updated: 25/05/19 11:28pm

Oldham's George Edmundson has been linked with a move to Scottish side Rangers
Oldham defender George Edmundson handed in a transfer request on Saturday, following a failed bid from Rangers, Sky Sports News understands.

The League Two side have rejected a bid from the Ibrox side believed to be in excess of £500,000 for the highly-rated defender.

Edmundson, 21, turned down the offer a long-term contract at Oldham after being named the club's Player of the Year for the 2018/18 campaign.

Edmundson was also named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year and has been courted by a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs.

Sky Sports News understands Oldham are holding out for up to £1m for their homegrown talent.

