Rangers target George Edmundson hands in Oldham transfer request
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 25/05/19 11:28pm
Oldham defender George Edmundson handed in a transfer request on Saturday, following a failed bid from Rangers, Sky Sports News understands.
The League Two side have rejected a bid from the Ibrox side believed to be in excess of £500,000 for the highly-rated defender.
Edmundson, 21, turned down the offer a long-term contract at Oldham after being named the club's Player of the Year for the 2018/18 campaign.
Edmundson was also named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year and has been courted by a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs.