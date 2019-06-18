Rangers sign Sheyi Ojo on season-long loan from Liverpool

Sheyi Ojo has joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers on loan

Rangers have signed winger Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal.

Ojo spent last season out on loan with French side Stade Reims before signing a new five-year deal at Anfield.

The 21-year-old, who has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool, scoring one goal, has also had spells on loan with Wigan, Wolves and Fulham.

Ojo becomes Steven Gerrard's fifth signing of the summer - joining former Birmingham striker Greg Stewart, Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, Motherwell winger Jake Hastie and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis at Ibrox.

The winger has represented England at various levels, including the U20 squad who won the World Cup in 2017, where he came off the bench in the final as the Three Lions beat Venezuela 1-0.

Ojo told the club's website: "I am really excited to be here, my first impressions around the training ground and seeing all the players have been great.

"I feel really settled in and I am just ready to go.

"The last 18 months to two years I have not really had that consistent opportunity of football. When I heard Rangers were interested I spoke to my representatives, the gaffer Steven Gerrard, and I spoke to Liverpool as well.

"I think all the parties believed this was the right destination for me, for my career and for this season."