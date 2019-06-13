Rangers sign Greg Stewart on two-year deal after leaving Birmingham

Greg Stewart signs for Rangers on a two-year deal

Rangers have confirmed the signing of forward Greg Stewart on a free transfer after leaving Birmingham City.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal which will extend to a third year if he meets appearance targets during that period, Sky Sports News understands.

Stewart was on loan at Aberdeen for the second half of the 2018/19 season, having spent the first six months of the campaign with Kilmarnock, scoring 10 goals in 36 matches in total during the season.

📝 #RangersFC can today confirm the signing of Greg Stewart on a two-year-deal. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 13, 2019

The Stirling-born forward will return to Ibrox after beginning his youth career there, before subsequent spells at Cowdenbeath, Dundee and Birmingham City.

Stewart becomes Steven Gerrard's fourth free signing of the summer along with Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, Motherwell winger Jake Hastie and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis ahead of the new campaign.