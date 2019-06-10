Fernando Ricksen says next fundraiser will be his 'final night' as he battles MND

Former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen says his next fundraiser will be his "final night" as he battles motor neurone disease.

The 42-year-old, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in October 2013, is now cared for at St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie but has attended numerous fundraisers and events in recent years in a bid to raise money and awareness to fight the disease.

However, in a video posted on Twitter, Ricksen, who now relies on a speech computer to communicate, said June 28 will be his final event.

"Hello, I'm having a special night on the 28th," he said.

"Since it's been getting very difficult for me, this will be my final night.

"Come and make this a night to remember. Hopefully see you soon. Fernando."

Ricksen won two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in a six-year spell at Ibrox after joining Rangers in 2000.

He moved to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2006 where he won a Russian title and the UEFA Cup, beating Rangers in the final in 2008.