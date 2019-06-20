Rangers winger Eros Grezda to miss Portugal training camp

Eros Grezda's only goals for Rangers last season came against Motherwell

Eros Grezda will not be joining Rangers for their pre-season training camp in Portugal next week, according to the winger's agent.

The Albania international mysteriously withdrew from international duty ahead of his country's Euro 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.

The 24-year-old was forced to issue a clarification after the Albanian FA claimed he had pulled out due to "personal reasons". But Grezda hit back by saying he was injured, insisting to reporters: "I am telling the truth."

Now his representative Ives Cakarun has said he will not be meeting up with his Ibrox team-mates in the Algarve.

"He is still with Rangers but at the moment - because he was with the national squad, and there was some problems last week - he will not be in the squad," Cakarun said.

Grezda pulled out of international duty with Albania earlier this month

Grezda cost Gers £2m when he arrived from Croatian outfit Osijek last summer, but the forward has struggled to justify that price tag after a disappointing debut season where he made just seven starts.

Cakarun revealed last month Grezda was set for showdown talks with Gerrard on his future, but says there has been no fresh developments.

"We've spoken to the club and at the moment he is still part of Rangers," he added.

"Let's see what happens in the window but at the moment there is no news."

Cakarun also represents Borna Barisic and expects the Rangers left-back to bounce back after his injury-plagued first year under Gerrard.

Borna Barisic can give Rangers a lift next season, according to Ives Cakarun

He said: "Borna is in the first XI of the Croatian national team. He was injured three or four times last season but we fully hope he can play a big part in the new season. He's a champion player."

While Grezda's future remains in doubt, Gerrard is moving closer to making further additions to his squad. Sky sources understand Rangers have agreed a fee with Oldham for defender George Edmundson.

Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo moved to Ibrox on a season-long loan earlier this week, while Rangers have also completed deals for Greg Stewart, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis.