Kris Boyd announces retirement from professional football

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has retired

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has announced his retirement from professional football.

Kilmarnock released a statement on Tuesday confirming that the 35-year-old has decided to call time on his 18-year career.

Boyd, who scored seven goals in 18 Scotland appearances, started his career at Rugby Park, making his debut against Celtic in 2001.

Boyd had two spells with Rangers

He joined Rangers in 2006 and went on to win two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups, becoming the top goalscorer during the SPL era with 167 goals in the process.

Boyd moved to Middlesbrough in 2010 before spells with Nottingham Forest, Eskisehirspor and Portland Timbers preceded a return to Scotland with Kilmarnock in February 2013.

He re-joined Rangers for a second spell at Ibrox in June 2014 but left after one year for his third and final stint at Kilmarnock.

Boyd in action for Scotland

A Kilmarnock statement said: "The club can confirm that our club captain and legendary striker Kris Boyd has signalled his intention to retire from professional football.

"Kris will rightly be regarded as a Kilmarnock legend and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best in his future career. It may be a long time before we see his like again and Kris will always be welcomed back to Rugby Park with open arms. Thanks for everything Boydy."

Boyd thrived under Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock

He finished as the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer in 2018 after hitting 18 goals under manager Steve Clarke. Boyd scored six goals in 25 appearances last term, with his final strike coming in Killie's 2-0 win over St Johnstone on April 6.

In total he scored 138 goals for Rangers as well as finding the net 136 times in over 300 appearances for Kilmarnock.