Rangers to face Prishtina or St Joseph's in Europa League first qualifying round

Last Updated: 18/06/19 3:04pm

Rangers will face either Kosovan side Prishtina or Gibraltar's St Joseph's in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

Steven Gerrard's side will have to wait for the preliminary tie to be decided to learn their destination for their first leg away from home on July 11.

Rangers "strongly advise" supporters do not make any travel arrangements until the fixtures are confirmed.

Kilmarnock have been drawn against Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads with new manager Angelo Alessio's side travelling to Wales for the first leg.

Aberdeen will play Finland's RoPS Rovaniemi with the first leg to played at Pittodrie.

All the first leg ties will be played on July 11 with the return fixtures scheduled for a week later on July 18.

More to follow...

