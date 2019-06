Rangers agree fee for Oldham defender George Edmundson

Oldham's George Edmundson has been linked with a move to Scottish side Rangers

Rangers have agreed a fee with Oldham for talented young defender George Edmundson, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old handed in a transfer request last month after the League Two club rejected a bid from the Ibrox side believed to be in excess of £500,000.

Edmundson turned down the offer a long-term contract at Oldham after being named the club's Player of the Year for the 2018/19 campaign.

He was also named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year and has been courted by a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs.

Sheyi Ojo has joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers on loan

Rangers have already brought in five players this summer after confirming a loan deal for Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo. He joins former Birmingham striker Greg Stewart, Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, Motherwell winger Jake Hastie and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side fly out for a pre-season training camp in Portugal this weekend.