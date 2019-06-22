Joe Aribo set to join Rangers and snub Premier League move

Joe Aribo is set to join Rangers

Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo has decided to knock back interest from Premier League clubs and sign for Rangers, Sky Sports News understands.

Aribo, who is out of contract with the Addicks at the end of the month, has agreed a deal in principle to join Steven Gerrard's side.

The 22-year-old will undergo a medical on Sunday or Monday and barring any late problems, will join up with the Rangers squad in Portugal after they flew to the Algarve to begin their pre-season programme.

1:55 Steven Gerrard's squad depart for their pre-season training camp in the Algarve, Portugal on Saturday Steven Gerrard's squad depart for their pre-season training camp in the Algarve, Portugal on Saturday

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer confirmed on Friday that Aribo has turned down a new contract offer at The Valley and that two Premier League clubs had joined Rangers in the chase for his signature.

But it seems Aribo, who scored 10 goals last season as Charlton were promoted to the Sky Bet Championship, has chosen to move to Glasgow.

If the move does come to fruition, Aribo will become Gerrard's seventh summer signing, after defender George Edmundson joined them from Oldham on Friday.