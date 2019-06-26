Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo says he must prove himself on loan at Rangers

Liverpool academy product Sheyi Ojo says joining Rangers on loan will help him prove he's good enough to be part of Jurgen Klopp's side in the future.

The winger spent last season out on loan with French side Stade Reims before signing a new five-year-deal at Anfield.

The 21-year-old, who has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool and who has been loaned out on five previous occasions, believes gaining experience elsewhere once more will benefit his development.

"Playing with the likes of Hendo, obviously Mo Salah in my position, Sadio Mane the same, they're top, world class players and Liverpool have proven that this season with the Champions League," he said.

"I think it's kind of like the top of the elite level, at the moment, in terms of world football and to be in contention with that you have to go out and have a good season. You have to prove to the manager and prove to yourself that you can do it."

Ojo will play under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who is preparing for his second season in charge at Ibrox.

The manager enjoyed a relatively successful first campaign, guiding his side to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic.

As Rangers look to push their rivals even closer next term Gerrard has brought in several new signings, with Ojo his fifth addition this transfer window, and the youngster insists the manager was the key reason for choosing Rangers.

"At Liverpool you see the gaffer Jurgen Klopp, he's a similar sort of character and you have to push yourself every day in training," Ojo added.

"I want to do that anyway for my career. I know what I'm capable of, so I think every day is going to be a really exciting challenge for me this season with the gaffer here just to push myself and show what I can do."