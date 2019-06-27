Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is at 'bigger club' than Newcastle, says Ally McCoist

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership last season in the former England captain's first season in charge at Ibrox

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is at a "bigger club" compared to Newcastle, following reports linking him to the vacant manager's post at St James' Park, according to Ally McCoist.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that Rafael Benitez is to leave Newcastle on June 30 after his current contract at the club expires.

Gerrard, who guided Rangers to the Europa League group stages last season, is among the favourites to be appointed the new permanent Newcastle boss.

On Monday, the former England and Liverpool captain told Sky Sports News that he has no intention of leaving "one of the biggest clubs you can manage" amid reports linking him to the Derby job, with Frank Lampard's departure for Chelsea imminent.

McCoist believes Gerrard would be moving down a level if he moves to Newcastle from Rangers.

The 10-time Scottish top-flight winner told talkSPORT: "I think Rangers are a bigger club. I think Newcastle play in a far better league. That's the way I see it at this moment in time.

"You know what I think of north-east football, I absolutely love the people of the north east and I love the football in the north east, but what kind of step would it be for Steven Gerrard?

"I think they've got absolutely fanatical support, but I'm not sure right now it would be a great move for Steven Gerrard to be honest with you, because he certainly has unfinished business at Rangers.

"I wish Newcastle all the very best in their search for a new manager, but leave ours."

Rangers' record goalscorer McCoist is adamant that he can only see Gerrard moving back to Liverpool as manager one day, as opposed to managing another side in England or Scotland after Rangers.

He added: "I think everybody automatically sees Steven going down the same route that Frank looks as though he's going down himself, and that is a return to the club that you became a hero and a legend at."

Jose Mourinho, another manager linked with the vacant role at St James' Park, has appeared to rule himself out of contention.

Claudio Ranieri, who left Premier League strugglers Fulham in February, is interested in the Newcastle manager's role, according to Sky sources.