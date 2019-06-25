Transfer Talk: What now for Newcastle after Rafael Benitez's exit?

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle at the end of this month

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Ed Draper is joined in studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dave Reed and Sky Sports football writer Nick Wright.

After a dramatic day on Tyneside on Monday, when it was revealed Rafael Benitez would leave Newcastle at the end of this month, the panel examine the fallout from the popular Spaniard's impending departure.

With Derby granting Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard, our panel discuss how the Blues might look under the guidance of their record goalscorer next season.

Steven Gerrard admits Derby have shown interest in him as a potential replacement for Lampard but he insists he remains focused on Rangers. Our panel discuss the overhaul he is overseeing this summer as he seeks to build a squad capable of overhauling Celtic.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is wanted by Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas joins the show to discuss whether Kieran Tierney would be a good fit at Arsenal, following the Gunners' £15m bid for the Scotland international defender. He also offers his thoughts on where Arsenal and Celtic need to strengthen this summer.

The panel also discuss the latest updates on a host of big-name stars who are edging closer to moves, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matthijs de Ligt, Dani Alves and Philippe Coutinho.

