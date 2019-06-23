Arsenal's £15m Kieran Tierney bid rejected by Celtic

Kieran Tierney is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023

Celtic have rejected a £15m bid from Arsenal for defender Kieran Tierney, Sky Sports News understands.

As reported elsewhere, Arsenal's initial offer for the left-back was turned down by the Scottish Premiership champions and the Gunners are expected to come back with an improved offer.

Sky Sports News understands that Serie A side Napoli are also interested in a deal for the Scotland international.

Tierney was hampered by a hernia problem last season and is currently recovering from surgery.

1:54 Charlie Nicholas says Arsenal must buy at least three defenders during the transfer window Charlie Nicholas says Arsenal must buy at least three defenders during the transfer window

The 22-year-old was restricted to 21 league appearances for Celtic last term.

Tierney, who has made 12 appearances for Scotland, is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023.

