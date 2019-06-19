Arsenal and West Ham target Alexis Claude-Maurice wants Borussia Monchengladbach move

Alexis Claude-Maurice wants to leave Lorient for Borussia Monchengladbach

Arsenal and West Ham target Alexis Claude-Maurice says he wants to join Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

The Gunners reportedly made a bid for the 21-year-old winger this month, while the Hammers' offer was rejected by Lorient.

The France U20 international has now revealed he does not see his future in the Premier League, telling L'Equipe: "Now I feel like it's time to leave, to join a club that is playing at a higher level.

"I want to join Monchengladbach. It is a club that relies on young people, there is a good structure, the team will play in the Europa League. This project pleases me and suits me."

Claude-Maurice scored 14 goals for Lorient last season, but the side missed out on promotion to Ligue 1.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.