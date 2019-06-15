Bournemouth stand firm on Ryan Fraser future amid Arsenal interest

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has one year left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth are standing firm on Ryan Fraser's future amid speculation of a summer move to Arsenal.

The 25-year-old impressed last season, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists to help the Cherries secure a fifth successive season in the Premier League.

However, Fraser has just a year left on his contract at the club with talks over a new deal appearing to have stalled.

Fraser has suggested he may be priced out of any potential move due to the Bournemouth's valuation of him.

1:58 Ryan Fraser is linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer, here are his best Premier League goals for the Cherries Ryan Fraser is linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer, here are his best Premier League goals for the Cherries

Speaking to the Scotsman, Fraser said: "I honestly don't think anyone will be paying that (£30m).

"It was six or seven months ago that we last spoke about my future, but nothing since.

"Even in the end-of-season meeting I had with the manager [Eddie Howe], we didn't speak about my future."

Bournemouth have now responded to these claims, with chief executive Neill Blake issuing a statement on the club's website to 'provide balanced clarity on the situation'.

1:39 Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser exclusively tells Sky Sports News that he is flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser exclusively tells Sky Sports News that he is flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal

The statement reads: "The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time.

"In September 2018, at the request of Ryan's representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

"During that time, I have been - and continue to be - in regular dialogue with Ryan's representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.

"Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad.

"We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth."

