Arsenal refusing to sell AC Milan target Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move to AC Milan

Arsenal are refusing to sell midfielder Lucas Torreira amid interest from AC Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

With Marco Giampaolo set to move from Sampdoria to the San Siro as manager, he is keen to re-sign his former player, who joined the Gunners for £26m last summer.

But Milan look likely to switch to other options, including Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi, due to Arsenal's plan to keep the Uruguayan.

Torreira made 34 Premier League appearances as the mainstay in Unai Emery's midfield last season, scoring twice, and he played in 16 further cup matches.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria last summer

Torreira broke into senior football at Pescara, having moved to Italy as a teenager, before joining Sampdoria for little more than £1m in 2016.

Torreira made his Premier League debut on August 12 as a substitute against Manchester City, and registered his first of five assists last season in the win over Cardiff City on September 2. The midfielder scored his first goal for the club in the 4-2 north London derby win over Tottenham in November.

He also set up goals against Manchester United in the Premier League, Napoli and Valencia on the way to the Europa League final, and Brentford in the EFL Cup.