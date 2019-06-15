Alexis Claude-Maurice favours Arsenal move but 10 other clubs in contention

Alexis Claude-Maurice is keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer

France U20 international Alexis Claude-Maurice wants to move to Arsenal but 10 other clubs are trying to sign the Lorient forward.

A source close to Claude-Maurice says Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Lyon, Lille, Monaco, Marseille, Sevilla, Brighton, Newcastle United, and West Ham all want him this summer.

There are unconfirmed reports that Arsenal made a £14m bid for Claude-Maurice on Saturday.

Lorient's owner has just returned from holiday and he will only sell Claude-Maurice to the highest bidder.

West Ham made a bid for the forward last month but it was rejected. They have since had a £29m bid for Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez accepted by Celta Vigo, according to Sky sources.

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Maxi Gomez but are still in contention for Claude-Maurice

