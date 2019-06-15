Reiss Nelson insists Arsenal his 'main goal' after Hoffenheim loan

Reiss Nelson say breaking into Arsenal's first team is his 'main goal' ahead of his return from Hoffenheim

England U21s winger Reiss Nelson insists breaking into the Arsenal team is his "main goal" after a season on loan at Hoffenheim.

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances and scored seven goals in the Bundesliga last season for Hoffenheim but will look to break into the Arsenal first team upon his return to London.

Ahead of the European U21 Championships which begins on Sunday, Nelson told Sky Sports News: "Arsenal is my main goal.

"After the Euros I'll look to go back to pre-season, do that very strong and hopefully play for the team I love.

"I haven't spoken to him [Unai Emery] yet. The recruitment team said I need to concentrate on the Euros and then we'll get back into Arsenal later on."

Nelson made five Champions League appearances while on loan at Hoffenheim

Although Nelson is keen for his club career to continue in England, he is grateful for the experience he gained in Germany and recognises the differences between the two styles of football.

He said: "It's a different style the way the German players play. I think the English players like to play a lot of one and two touch and we can find each other in the pockets.

"In Germany it's more physical. It's a lot of aggressive runs in behind and getting into the box. I was happy I got that experience out there and I'm happy to be back.

"I learnt a lot on the pitch and I've had to deal with a lot off the pitch as well - the culture, the German [language] barrier, but I thought all in it has been a good experience and I'm ready to come back."

Nelson will be looking to add international silverware to his record before returning to London as he prepares for the European U21 Championships with the Young Lions in Italy and San Marino

England take on France in their opening game of the European U21 Championships on Tuesday

He added: "We have a great team - a lot of players that are playing regularly for first teams, a lot of older lads and I think everyone has got high expectations. I think it's good going into such a big tournament and there's a lot of big teams so I think we need to have confidence going into it.

"There's a great atmosphere and I think we're ready for the tournament. We want to go out to win but we want to play our style and bring the trophy back to England."

Follow the 2019 European U21 Championships on Sky Sports

You can follow the U21 Euros live on Sky Sports. You will also be able to follow selected games with our live blogs at www.skysports.com or with the Sky Sports app.

England begin their campaign against France on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports Football, before playing Romania on June 21 and Croatia on June 24.

The semi-finals are on June 27 and final is on June 30.