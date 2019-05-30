Which Arsenal players should stay and who should go?

Mesut Ozil was unable to inspire Arsenal to victory in the Europa League final

Arsenal are picking up the debris from a disastrous Europa League final, but which players should form part of their future?

The focus will now turn to what the club should do with a squad that has proven itself incapable of competing at the highest level both in the Premier League and among Europe's elite. Next season is already looking like an even bigger challenge.

Unai Emery said after his side's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea: "The transfers, I don't know for next year, but the club is working to improve and to get all we need to go on our way.

"Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived. Maybe some players need to leave but it's not the moment to speak about that."

Speaking last week, head of football Raul Sanllehi reassured supporters that the club have enough "ammunition" to convince top transfer targets to join them this summer.

He told Arsenal Media: "What I can tell you is that we have identified very clearly and unanimously with our head coach and technical people, we know what we want to prioritise and we're very clear on what our priorities are.

"We're already in the market and we're already talking with the people that can help us to cover those positions and I feel quite strong."

One-dimensional Arsenal Mesut Ozil provided fewer assists (three) than Alexis Sanchez (four) despite playing in eight more games in all competitions.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were involved in 60.72 per cent of Arsenal's goals during the season.



Of the last 17 goals Arsenal scored in 2018/19, Aubameyang or Lacazette either scored or assisted 14 of them.

But clearing out the deadwood must be the starting point in order to generate funds - and to make a statement - after the size of the rebuilding job was made clear in the early hours of Thursday morning in Azerbaijan.

So who should stay and who should go? Let us know...

Who will replace the departing experience?

Aaron Ramsey is heading for Juventus, while Danny Welbeck is leaving the club with his contract set to expire. Denis Suarez is returning to his parent club Barcelona after barely making a ripple during his loan spell.

More pressingly, Nacho Monreal, Carl Jenkinson and Stephan Lichtsteiner are yet to be offered new deals, while Laurent Koscielny is entering the final year of his current contract.

Laurent Koscielny's current contract expires at the end of next season

For some fans, allowing Petr Cech to make an expected return to Chelsea as the new sporting director highlights a level of neglect towards retaining figures with an understanding of the club's DNA.

Despite his clear connection with the west Londoners, the veteran departs with a wealth of experience that could have been utilised by his current employers, and the 37-year-old will become the latest illustrious name to provide his services elsewhere after calling time on his career.

Will Arsenal be forced to turn to youth?

Joe Willock's cameo on Wednesday night was encouraging, but his appearance also shone a light on the lack of depth at Arsenal's disposal, already stripped of having Henrikh Mkhitaryan available for non-footballing reasons.

In failing to to win the Europa League, Arsenal missed out on pocketing over £43m in prize money before the riches of playing in the Champions League are even considered.

The Arsenal players reflect during the Europa League final medals' ceremony

Having spent over £70m last summer, reports suggest that Emery will only have a transfer kitty of £40m this time around.

It means he may be forced to turn increasingly to youth, with Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah all hoping to break through into first-team regulars next year.

Emery seeks positives... but knows some must go

Emery's side became the first team to concede four goals in a UEFA Cup or Europa League final since Middlesbrough lost 4-0 to Sevilla in 2006, but the former Sevilla boss reacted in positive mood to a chastening night in Baku.

He added: "We have a lot of players with the possibility to improve. We are playing a lot of young players who were experiencing a final for the first time.

"I am positive for the future, creating our way with young players, and getting better as we go."

Back in April, Emery marked his 50th game in charge with a 32nd win at Napoli - more than any of his predecessors during their opening half-century of matches in charge.

Arsenal's Europa League final woe 4 - Goals conceded in a Europa League final since 2006



5 - Defeats out of six European finals for Arsenal



0 - Duels won by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final



10 - Number of times Mesut Ozil lost the ball

Emery insists his squad are only at the start of a big project, but the Spaniard has to take part of the blame for an ultimately disappointing first season.

His decision to revert from a back four to a back five on no fewer than 23 occasions this season magnifies the unswerving sense of flux at the Emirates.

The outcome of the Europa League final was always going to define Emery's first year at Arsenal, but with a third season outside of the Champions League confirmed, the Gunners will struggle to attract the very best players available.

Deciding who to keep will ultimately define Emery's crucial second term in charge.

