Arsenal have transfer market ammunition, says Raul Sanllehi

Raul Sanllehi believes Arsenal are capable of attracting a high calibre of player

Arsenal have enough "ammunition" to convince top transfer targets to join them this summer, according to head of football Raul Sanllehi.

Unai Emery's squad are preparing for next week's Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku where victory will secure Champions League football.

Aaron Ramsey has already joined up with Juventus while Danny Welbeck and veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech are both departing in the close season but Sanllehi is optimistic about finding quality replacements.

0:22 Aaron Ramsey takes his son on a tour of the Juventus Stadium and their packed trophy cabinet on his first day at the club following his summer transfer from Arsenal Aaron Ramsey takes his son on a tour of the Juventus Stadium and their packed trophy cabinet on his first day at the club following his summer transfer from Arsenal

"What I can tell you is that we have identified very clearly and unanimously with our head coach and technical people, we know what we want to prioritise and we're very clear on what our priorities are," he told Arsenal Media.

"We're already in the market and we're already talking with the people that can help us to cover those positions and I feel quite strong.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League in Unai Emery's first season in charge

"It's going well and the image that Arsenal has in the football world is very strong.

"We need to go where we belong and that's the Champions League.

"Many players really want us to be there also when we're talking with them, but I feel quite strong on the inputs that I'm getting so far.

"I do believe that we have a very good plan to cover those positions to be much stronger next year, to deliver the success that we're all hoping for.

"I don't feel in disadvantage with anybody. The Premier League is exciting for any player in the world. London, Arsenal, the history, the dimension of the club, the stadium, the facilities at Colney, the fan base, the followers around the world and the exposure.

"Really, I feel like I have a lot of ammunition when I talk with players to engage them in our project."