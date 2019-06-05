West Ham make £10m bid for Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice

West Ham have made a bid for Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice

West Ham have made a £10m bid for Lorient and France U20 forward Alexis Claude-Maurice, Sky Sports News understands.

Claude-Maurice, who will celebrate his 21st birthday on Thursday, scored 14 goals in 35 appearances for Lorient last season in Ligue 2, the second tier of French football.

Previous speculation has linked the France youth international to Arsenal, but it is the Gunners' Premier League rivals West Ham who have emerged with concrete interest.

Claude-Maurice has represented France at youth level

Claude-Maurice can operate both off the left flank and in more central areas, with the youngster also contributing four assists for Lorient last season.

With Lorient having missed out on promotion with a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 2, Claude-Maurice is widely expected to play at a higher level next campaign, whether that be at the London Stadium or elsewhere.

West Ham appear intent on getting their transfer business done swiftly this summer, with the club having already lodged a £20m bid for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Everton.