West Ham increase offer for Barcelona's Andre Gomes to £20m

Andre Gomes spent last season on loan at Everton

West Ham have increased their bid for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes to £20m, Sky Sports News understands.

The Hammers had an £18m bid for the Portugal international turned down by the Catalan club last week.

Barcelona are keen to offload Gomes, but are demanding a fee between £25m and £35m for the 25-year-old.

Gomes impressed last season on loan at Everton, where he made 29 appearances.

Sky Sports News understands West Ham have made Gomes a top summer target, but Everton remain favourites to sign him.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in July 2016 and has two years remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are looking to sell Gomes in this summer's transfer window

He made 78 appearances during two seasons with the Catalan club, helping them win the La Liga title in 2018 and back-to-back Copa del Rey crowns.

