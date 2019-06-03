Goalkeeper David Martin to join West Ham on two-year deal

David Martin will sign a two-year deal with West Ham

West Ham have announced goalkeeper David Martin will join the club on July 1 after agreeing a two-year deal, with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old, who is the son of former West Ham player Alvin Martin, will join a free transfer once his deal with Millwall expires.

"Signing for West Ham United is a dream, both for me and my family," Martin told whufc.com. "I've grown up around West Ham and to come to my boyhood club is a dream.

"I came to games as a kid as one of the supporters in the stands at the Boleyn Ground. I loved watching my dad play, and I've continued coming to games throughout my career.

"You can see the impact the fans can have on the team and it gives you goosebumps. The fans at West Ham are brilliant and it's fantastic to be a part of this great club.

"I've always been an enthusiastic and positive person - I'll always go into training every day with that attitude to compete with Lukasz (Fabianski) and Roberto."

Martin is the second goalkeeper to join West Ham on a free transfer this summer, joining Roberto, who will also sign a two-year deal on July 1, when his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expires.

Martin and Roberto will compete to back up Fabianski next season.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos said: "We are happy to sign David Martin. He was excited about our project from the first moment we spoke to him.

"As well as knowing his career and his last season in the Championship, we also had excellent reports about him both as a professional and as a person from Xavi Valero, our goalkeeper coach, who has worked with him before at Liverpool.

"Because of all these reasons, he was an obvious target and we are pleased to have him at the club."

Martin made 15 appearances over two years for Millwall after joining them in 2017 from MK Dons, where he made 339 appearances over seven years.

