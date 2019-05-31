West Ham confirm signing of goalkeeper Roberto from Espanyol

West Ham unveil new signing Roberto Jimenez Gago

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez Gago on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old will join on a two-year deal from 1 July, after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expires, with West Ham having the option for a further 12 months.

Roberto has played more than 300 times in Spain, Portugal and Greece, winning six trophies.

"From the beginning when I knew I was going to come here, I was very excited about the new experience," he told West Ham's website. "I consider this a big step in my career. I think everyone who follows football knows the importance of this club, so I'm really excited.

"I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League, of course. It's a big challenge as I consider this to be one of the two best and biggest leagues in the world, with our league in Spain, and I think it's a dream for every player to come here and play."

Roberto will replace Adrian, who will leave the club at the end of June when his contract expires.

Lukasz Fabianski kept seven clean sheets for West Ham in the 2018-19 Premier League season

However, he will face a battle for the No 1 jersey at the London Stadium. Lukasz Fabianski is the current first choice and was recently voted the club's player of the season.

"Roberto is a fantastic goalkeeper", said West Ham's Director of Football, Mario Husillos who worked with Roberto at Spanish side Malaga. "He has a great deal of experience in football, having played at the highest level.

"He is at a brilliant age for a goalkeeper, and we are extremely happy to bring him to West Ham United. He is a brilliant professional and a brilliant person. He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League and be very successful."