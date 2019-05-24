Nathaniel Clyne wanted by Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth

Crystal Palace and West Ham are rivalling Bournemouth with interest in a permanent deal for Nathaniel Clyne, Sky Sports News understands.

Napoli are also understood to be interested in the right-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe is understood to be keen to bring in the England international full-time - with Liverpool wanting a £15m fee.

Clyne made 15 appearances for Howe after joining in the January transfer window, having found his first-team opportunities limited at Anfield.

Both Palace and West Ham were also keen on a loan for Clyne in the January window.

Serie A side Napoli have also been interested in signing Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier this summer.