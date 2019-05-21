The big end of season quiz: How much do you remember from the 2018/19 season?

With the 2018/19 season drawing to a close, how much do you remember from across the world of football over the last 10 months?

There have been some sensational games, some incredible comebacks, plenty of goals and a multitude of memorable moments.

The Premier League title race went right down to the final day - with Manchester City the eventual winners - while there are two all-English finals in the Champions League and Europa League.

Of course, the Sky Bet EFL, Scottish Premiership and leagues around Europe also provided plenty of drama, but how much did you pay attention to this season? Take our quiz below to find out!