Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this week

There's action from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and MLS on Sky Sports this week. Check out the details of all the live action below…

Monday April 8

Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off is 8pm.

Monday Night Football returns at Stamford Bridge for a London derby between a Chelsea side chasing a Champions League berth and a West Ham team seeking their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2002.

Chelsea vs West Ham Live on

Tuesday April 9

Soccer Special: Live updates from 7.30pm on Sky Sports News, including Champions League updates and selected EFL goals as they go in.

Championship - Bristol City v WBA: Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Preston North End v Leeds United: Live on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Derby County: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Sheffield Wednesday v Nottm Forest: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Swansea v Stoke: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Bolton v Middlesbrough: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Wednesday April 10

Soccer Special: Live updates from 7.30pm on Sky Sports News, including Champions League updates and selected EFL goals as they go in.

Championship - Birmingham v Sheffield United: Live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Brentford v Ipswich Town: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Hull v Wigan: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Millwall v QPR: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Norwich v Reading: Live on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm and Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Championship - Rotherham v Aston Villa: Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button; Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Friday April 12

Premier League - Leicester v Newcastle: Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off is 8pm.

Saturday April 13

Premier League - Tottenham v Huddersfield: Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 12pm; Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Championship - Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5.15pm; Kick-off is 5.30pm.

MLS - Seattle v Toronto: Live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off is 9pm.

Sunday April 14

Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City: Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm; Kick-off is 2.05pm.

Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea: Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; Kick-off is 4.30pm.

Championship - Wigan v Norwich City: Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11.30am; Kick-off is 12pm.

Monday April 15

Premier League - Watford v Arsenal: Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off is 8pm.

