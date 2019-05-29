Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian to leave West Ham

Andy Carroll is leaving West Ham after spending seven seasons at the club

West Ham have confirmed Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian will leave the club when their respective contracts expire on June 30.

Carroll managed 14 appearances in all competitions last season with his sole goal coming in their 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Birmingham.

The 30-year-old underwent season-ending ankle surgery at the beginning of April. He also missed the first four months of the season after a previous ankle operation.

Carroll's final appearance for the Hammers came in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the end of February.

In total, Carroll has played in 102 Premier League games, scoring a total of 26 goals, since joining West Ham permanently from Liverpool in May 2013.

Adrian made 150 appearances for West Ham

Adrian, who joined West Ham from Real Betis on a free transfer in June 2013, leaves the club having made exactly 150 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Nasri joined West Ham on a short-term deal in January following a successful period training with the club.

Samir Nasri played in six games for West Ham

Spanish striker Toni Martinez will also leave the club when his contract expires on June 30. He spent last season on loan with Rayo Majadahonda and Lugo in Spain's Segunda Division.

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold issued a statement thanking the departing players for their service.

"Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the Club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue cause," they said.

"Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy's case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian's.

"They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers."

Midfielders Moses Makasi and Noha Sylvestre and defenders Vashon Neufville and Josh Pask will also depart, as will scholars Mason Barrett, Kevin Dalipi, Jay Mingi and Odysseas Spyridis.