West Ham agree to sell Lucas Perez to Alaves
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 31/05/19 10:49pm
West Ham have agreed to sell striker Lucas Perez to Alaves, according to Sky sources.
The Spanish club have agreed a €2.5m (£2.21m) fee for Perez, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances for West Ham since joining from Arsenal in 2018.
Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and the Spaniard will complete the move subject to passing a medical.
West Ham have included a 30 per cent sell on clause in the deal.
Perez joined West Ham on a three-year deal in 2018 but has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at the London Stadium, with Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez largely preferred up front.
The 30-year-old is now set for a return to Spain with Alaves, who finished 11th in La Liga last season.