West Ham agree to sell Lucas Perez to Alaves

Lucas Perez scored six goals in 19 appearances for West Ham this season

West Ham have agreed to sell striker Lucas Perez to Alaves, according to Sky sources.

The Spanish club have agreed a €2.5m (£2.21m) fee for Perez, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances for West Ham since joining from Arsenal in 2018.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and the Spaniard will complete the move subject to passing a medical.

West Ham have included a 30 per cent sell on clause in the deal.

Perez joined West Ham on a three-year deal in 2018 but has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at the London Stadium, with Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez largely preferred up front.

The 30-year-old is now set for a return to Spain with Alaves, who finished 11th in La Liga last season.