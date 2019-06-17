Freddie Ljungberg confirmed as Arsenal assistant first-team coach

Freddie Ljungberg will work closely with Unai Emery in his new role

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of former winger Freddie Ljungberg as their new assistant first-team coach.

Ljungberg will step up from his role with the U23s to assist head coach Unai Emery. The Swede is essentially swapping roles with Steve Bould, who moves from his position with the first team to become head of the U23s.

Speaking to the Arsenal website about his new job, Ljungberg said: "I'm really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies.

"I'm looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level."

Steve Bould will return to working with the club's younger players

Arsenal said in their statement confirming the coaching changes: "We are delighted with the impact Freddie has made in helping to develop our young players into the first team and he fully deserves this promotion.

"Alongside his new coaching responsibilities, Freddie will have a strong focus on the young players who are moving into the first-team group."

As part of his new responsibilities, Bould will work closely with academy manager Per Mertesacker, while goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo will take on additional work with the club's young 'keepers.

The changes, which will come into effect from July 1, are part of a 'transition team' that Arsenal hope will successfully bring young players through to the first team from the age-group sides.