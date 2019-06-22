Yannick Carrasco criticises Chinese club Dalian Yifang following suspension

Yannick Carrasco has scored 14 goals in 36 matches in China

Yannick Carrasco has criticised Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang for handing him a suspension.

Carrasco, who told Sky Sports News of his desire to return to Europe amid speculation linking him with Arsenal, was told to apologise to the team and ordered to stop training after missing Dalian's trip to Hebei China Fortune.

A Chinese team-mate, Yu Ziqian, subsequently hit out at Carrasco on social media accusing him of unprofessional behaviour and suggested both the club and the Belgium international would be better off if they parted company.

0:25 Carrasco told Sky Sports News earlier this month he wants to leave current club Dalian Yifang for a return to Europe Carrasco told Sky Sports News earlier this month he wants to leave current club Dalian Yifang for a return to Europe

Carrasco, who played for Belgium in last week's 3-0 win against Scotland, had claimed reasons beyond his control prevented him from making it in time for the league clash in Hebei.

The 25-year-old has called for a swift resolution following Dalian's decision to take disciplinary action against him.

"The attitude of some club's leaders and team-mates towards me is incomprehensible to me given my commitment and performance with the team so far," Carrasco wrote on Twitter.

The attitude of some club's leaders and teammates towards me is incomprehensible to me given my commitment and performance with the team so far. The team needs me and I want to help the team. This problem need to be solved. — Yannick Carrasco (@CarrascoY21) June 21, 2019

"The team needs me and I want to help the team. This problem needs to be solved."

Former Monaco winger Carrasco left Atletico Madrid to join Dalian in February 2018, along with Nicolas Gaitan.

Former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik is a team-mate of Carrasco's at Dalian

Carrasco has scored seven goals this season, half of Dalian's tally for the campaign so far after 13 matches. Carrasco is under contract with Dalian until 2022.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.